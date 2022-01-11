By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pair of Pittsburgh-area natives are receiving the call to the hall.

LaVar Arrington and John Luckhardt will both be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year.

The National Football Foundation announced the Class of 2022 on Monday.

NFF announces star-studded 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class! 18 players and three coaches will be inducted during the 64th #NFFDinner on Dec. 6, 2022#cfbhall 🔗https://t.co/uVQjMgRsAG pic.twitter.com/49eOppFWfN — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) January 10, 2022

Arrington had a decorated career at North Hills High School before going on to become a two-time All-American at Penn State in the mid-1990’s.

He was then selected 2nd overall in the 2000 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with the Washington Football Team and New York Giants.

Luckhardt, a graduate of Chartiers Valley, played for Purdue University in the 1960’s before moving into the coaching ranks.

He had a highly successful career as a college coach, winning 225 games in his career.

Luckhardt would spend over 15 years as the head coach at Washington & Jefferson College, setting a school record for wins. He then moved onto lead California University of PA for nearly a decade.

