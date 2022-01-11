CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
There's a zoning vote scheduled for Tuesday, but Mayor Gainey wants to press pause.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the first full week of Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration and he wants to call a timeout on a major project for Oakland.

Walnut Capital wants to tear down several buildings near Magee Hospital, including the vacant Quality Inn Motel.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The management group wants to build what will be called Oakland Crossings.

The goal is to redevelop the area with a grocery store, more than 1,000 new homes, and other uses.

He’s calling for a 30-day continuance to talk about affordable housing and other parts of the plan.