By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the first full week of Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration and he wants to call a timeout on a major project for Oakland.
Walnut Capital wants to tear down several buildings near Magee Hospital, including the vacant Quality Inn Motel.
The management group wants to build what will be called Oakland Crossings.
The goal is to redevelop the area with a grocery store, more than 1,000 new homes, and other uses.
There’s a zoning vote scheduled for Tuesday, but Mayor Gainey wants to press pause.
He’s calling for a 30-day continuance to talk about affordable housing and other parts of the plan.