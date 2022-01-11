By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle crashed into an adult store in Ross Township for the second time since October.
The crash happened Monday afternoon at the Adultmart on McKnight Road.
Details are limited, but the vehicle left behind some damage to the building.
In October, an SUV slammed into the store after a police chase.MORE NEWS: Police Chase Comes To An End When Driver Slams Into An Adult Store Off Of McKnight Road
There was no word on the driver’s condition nor what led up to Tuesday’s crash.