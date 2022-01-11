By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A group of families is suing the North Allegheny School District for making mask-wearing optional.
The new development comes about a month after the school board ended the mask mandate.
The board voted to let parents decide if their children should wear a face covering in schools, but in a new lawsuit, some parents say the policy jeopardizes their medically vulnerable students.
They're asking a federal judge to step in, saying North Allegheny's policy violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It’s not the first time parents have taken legal action over masks at North Allegheny. In August, parents and students filed a complaint to reverse the optional masking policy.