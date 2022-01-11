CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
Police say the young dog that Gerald Walker was caring for in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar was severely emaciated and had been left outside in a cage in the cold and rain.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was previously charged with starving a dog is accused of doing it again.

Animal control officials took the dog to the vet, but it couldn’t be saved.

In 2016, Walker was charged with starving a pit bull mix in Homewood.

Animal control officials said the dog named Effie was emaciated and was so hungry she ate clothes and plastic,

Effie needed surgery, but made a full recovery.

The police officer who found her ended up adopting her.