By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh father is facing charges for the death of his infant son nearly two years ago.

Cory Neidert called 911 on Feb. 1, 2020, to say his 7-week-old son had fallen down the stairs at a home in the 900 block of Delevan Street, Pittsburgh police said. Neidert told police he woke up to his son crying and found the baby at the bottom of the steps.

Neidert told police he had a sleepwalking problem, and he might have dropped the child while sleepwalking.

Further investigation revealed that Neidert and the baby’s mother were drinking earlier that night, and when the man’s blood was drawn at the hospital five hours after the 911 call, his BAC was still over the legal limit.

The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries, police said.

An autopsy showed the boy’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and was consistent with being thrown down a flight of steps, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neidert surrendered himself Monday, deputies said.

He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.