CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:COVID-19, Danton Heinen, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Zach Aston-Reese

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have added two players to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol List.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin To Make Season Debut Tuesday

Forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese have both tested positive for COVID-19 and have entered league protocol, the team said.

They will not play tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.

READ MORE: Evgeni Malkin Nearing Return From Knee Injury

Heinen is symptomatic and Aston-Reese is asymptomatic, the organization said.

On the injury front, forward Jason Zucker practiced today in a no-contact jersey.

MORE NEWS: Penguins' 10-Game Winning Streak Comes To An End In Dallas

“He’s making progress,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said after the team skate. He’s going through a rehab process that entails some days on the ice and some days off the ice. His status hasn’t changed.”