By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have added two players to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol List.
Forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese have both tested positive for COVID-19 and have entered league protocol, the team said.
They will not play tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.
Heinen is symptomatic and Aston-Reese is asymptomatic, the organization said.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 11, 2022
On the injury front, forward Jason Zucker practiced today in a no-contact jersey.
“He’s making progress,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said after the team skate. He’s going through a rehab process that entails some days on the ice and some days off the ice. His status hasn’t changed.”