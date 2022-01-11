By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools are still being hit hard by a staffing shortage caused by positive cases of COVID-19, COVID-related quarantines, and other staff-related absences.
Due to that, two facilities are closed for the rest of the week and 17 more are closed Wednesday. Eighteen schools and two early childhood centers began this week remotely.
Grab-and-go meal service will still be available in each school's cafeteria from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
The two schools that are closed for the remainder of the week are:
The 17 schools that are closed Wednesday are:
The district will assess school staffing and announce any closures, extensions, or additions on Wednesday.
