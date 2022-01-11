CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools are still being hit hard by a staffing shortage caused by positive cases of COVID-19, COVID-related quarantines, and other staff-related absences.

Due to that, two facilities are closed for the rest of the week and 17 more are closed Wednesday. Eighteen schools and two early childhood centers began this week remotely.

Grab-and-go meal service will still be available in each school’s cafeteria from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The two schools that are closed for the remainder of the week are:

  • Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy

    • The 17 schools that are closed Wednesday are:

  • Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Banksville PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Carrick High School
  • Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Classical 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Conroy
  • Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Grandview PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Pioneer
  • Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center
  • Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8

    • The district will assess school staffing and announce any closures, extensions, or additions on Wednesday.

