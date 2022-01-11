CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Greene County, Local TV, Runaway Teen, Waynesburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Greene County are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police: Missing Man David Nolle May Be Headed To Florida

Zaria Britton reportedly ran away from home, Waynesburg police said.

She’s believed to have a dark blue 2005 Jeep Cherokee with the Pennsylvania license plate LGX-0792, police said.

READ MORE: Steeler Great Jerome Bettis Starts Final Semester At Notre Dame

(Photo provided by Waynesburg police)

She has dark hair, brown eyes and wears glasses in a photo provided by police.

MORE NEWS: Woman Injured After Being Hit By Port Authority Bus

ANyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 and give them vehicle information along with the plate number.