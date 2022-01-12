CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A salmonella outbreak in 25 states, including Pennsylvania, has been linked to pet bearded dragons.

As of Wednesday, 44 people have gotten sick and 15 have been hospitalized, the CDC said. In Pennsylvania, there have been two reports of people getting sick.

Even if they look healthy and clean, the CDC said bearded dragons can carry salmonella germs, which are easy to spread, in their droppings.

Bearded dragon owners should wash their hands, refrain from kissing or snuggling with their ped and clean their supplies, preferably outside.

The CDC has more information about salmonella in pet bearded dragons online.