By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Leet Township Police Department seized suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine and guns during a search of a home.
Police said a search warrant was served at a home on Plum Street on Tuesday. Approximately 11 bricks of suspected heroin, 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a firearm, a rifle, approximately 40 Suboxone strips, and a significant amount of drug paraphernalia were found.
Eight people were arrested, law enforcement said. They all face various charges.