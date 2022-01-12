By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters made a swift save on Tuesday night.
A rowhome went up in flames and left smoke pouring from the building in the Hill District along Reed Street.
One person had gotten out but was on a porch roof and found themselves trapped.
Firefighters were able to make their way to the roof and rescue them.
No one was injured in the fire but two neighboring units were damaged.
The Red Cross is now helping the people who are without a home.