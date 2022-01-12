By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Did you know that Najee Harris did not fumble the ball in his rookie season?

You might not have, but it’s true.

This past season, Harris led the NFL in touches with 381.

The rookie running back joins a list that includes all-time greats such as Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Najee’s 381 touches without a fumble put him at the top for most touches without a fumble in a single season since 1990.

The next closest was Barry Sanders with 375 touches without a fumble in the 1994 season, followed up LaDainian Tomlinson who also had 375 touches without a fumble in the 2007 season.

Harris passed former Steelers running back, Le’Veon Bell who had 373 touches without a fumble in the 2014 season.

His rookie season saw him record 1,200 yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns.

He and the rest of the Steelers are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round this Sunday at 8:15 p.m.