PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student is facing charges after a gun was found at Pittsburgh Carrick High School.

The high school went on lockdown because of social media reports of a gun in the building Tuesday, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

WATCH: Carrick High School On Modified Lockdown Wednesday



Parents told KDKA they were not happy with the district. They said communication should have been better. For parents like Maggie, who didn’t want to give her last name, a gun at school is alarming.

“How did the gun get in today with the detectors and the security guards. Where are the workers? Where?” she questioned.

Her son is in the ninth grade and until this afternoon was only aware of what was going on because of Facebook.

“I’m at home getting all these phone calls. After the third phone call, I came up here hoping to run into somebody. I’m irate,” Maggie said.

Then as KDKA spoke with her, the call came from Pittsburgh Public Schools about what happened.

“Following a search of the facility by canine by city and school police, a firearm was found inside of the building and securely confiscated,” the message said.

The lockdown was lifted in the afternoon.

As an added precaution, the high school will operate on a modified lockdown Wednesday which means no one will be allowed in or out of the building without a prior appointment.

For Maggie, this doesn’t solve the problem.

“It don’t console me. It’s not going to help. What are we going to do to prevent it?” she said.

Pittsburgh Public asks for parents to not give their children access to guns.