By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools are still managing staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 cases, COVID-related quarantines and other staff-related absences.

The district says 17 schools will be closed on Thursday. Many of those schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

A full breakdown can be found below.

The following schools are closed Thursday:

  • Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Colfax PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8

    • The following schools are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Tuesday:

  • Pittsburgh Banksville PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Conroy
  • Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Langley PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
  • Pittsburgh Pioneer
  • Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center
  • Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8

    • All students and staff will transition to remote learning.

    The most recent closures can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.