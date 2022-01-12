By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools are still managing staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 cases, COVID-related quarantines and other staff-related absences.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: A Winter Storm System Continues To Develop. Here's What We Know
The district says 17 schools will be closed on Thursday. Many of those schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
A full breakdown can be found below.READ MORE: Police Investigating Shooting In Plum
The following schools are closed Thursday:
The following schools are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Tuesday:
All students and staff will transition to remote learning.MORE NEWS: ‘Why Lie To Me?’ Pennsylvania Senate Race Rivals Attack Carpetbaggery
The most recent closures can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.