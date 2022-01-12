By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers fans are hoping for a miracle win against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Ben Roethlisberger? He’s just looking to have fun.

“I would assume that as a group you understand that we probably aren’t supposed to be here, we’re probably not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams, I think we’re probably number 14. We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs so let’s just go play and have fun and see what happens,” he said Wednesday.

Roethlisberger called the Chiefs “arguably the best team in football.”

“We don’t have a chance, so let’s just go in and play and have fun,” he said.

Unless the Steelers can beat the Chiefs, Sunday’s wild card matchup will likely be Roethlisberger’s last NFL game before he retires.

“I think no one knew if we were gonna be here and I didn’t know if I’d be talking to you guys again and I’m lucky I get to talk to you guys again and everything,” he told reporters.

“So all these things, we’re lucky we could do another week of meetings, another week of practice, another week of working out together — like all this stuff. I just try and never take it for granted and enjoy every minute of it because we don’t know if we’ll be here next week.”

The Steelers’ chances aren’t the best, but it wouldn’t be the first time the Steelers defied the odds. After all, they only had a 9% chance to make it to the playoffs in the first place.