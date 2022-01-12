By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Plum.
#HAPPENINGNOW: Plum Borough police are investigating after one person was shot on Emerald Drive. Investigators tell me they are looking for a woman that they believe is involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Dv3OQw0dIw
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) January 13, 2022
Police say one person was shot Wednesday night on Emerald Drive.
Investigators say they are looking for a woman who they believe was involved.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.