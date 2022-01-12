CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Investigators say they are looking for a woman who they believe was involved.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Plum.

Police say one person was shot Wednesday night on Emerald Drive.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.