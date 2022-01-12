CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers, Penguins and Pirates are teaming up to fight hunger in Pittsburgh.

They are sponsoring a distribution event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Free groceries, along with shoes and socks will be given out.

Volunteers will also have information on registering to vote.

The locations will be at the former Shop ‘N Save in the Hill District, the Community Empowerment Association in Homewood and on Mazeroski Way at PNC Park.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 17.

You can drive up or walk-up, but you must register in advance. To do so, click here.