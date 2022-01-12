By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers, Penguins and Pirates are teaming up to fight hunger in Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Pennsylvania House Votes For GOP-Favored Congressional Redistricting Plan
They are sponsoring a distribution event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Free groceries, along with shoes and socks will be given out.READ MORE: Sex Assault Charges Dropped Against Former Pittsburgh Restaurant Owner
Volunteers will also have information on registering to vote.
The locations will be at the former Shop ‘N Save in the Hill District, the Community Empowerment Association in Homewood and on Mazeroski Way at PNC Park.
It will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 17.MORE NEWS: Freeport Area High School Goes Remote With Half Of Student Population In Quarantine
You can drive up or walk-up, but you must register in advance. To do so, click here.