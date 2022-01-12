By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges in the disappearance of a 14-year-old Greene County girl who was reported as a runaway.

Officials asked for help finding Zaria Britton, who reportedly ran away from home earlier this week, Waynesburg police said. She was found Tuesday night in Lewisburg, West Virginia, about 200 miles south of Waynesburg.

James Jordon, the man she was with, was arrested. He’s facing multiple charges, including felony kidnapping, corruption of minors and theft, Greene County District Attorney David Russo announced Wednesday.

Jordon is in custody in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania. He’s also facing possible charges in West Virginia, the Greene County district attorney said.

“The quick resolution of this abduction and reunification of the family is due to the diligent efforts of my office County Detective and Waynesburg Borough Police,” Russo said in a statement. “Human trafficking and child abduction are a severe problem affecting all of our communities and these investigations and police response time are a priority of my office.”