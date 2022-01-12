By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Last year's Westmoreland Airshow was a drive-in event because of the pandemic, but this summer it's coming back in full force.
Organizers announced the plans for a "full-blown" 2022 SHOP 'n SAVE Westmoreland Airshow on Wednesday, saying this year they'll return to the traditional on-ramp type of show with static aircraft displays and vendors at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Right now the highlight of the lineup is the F-16 Viper Demo Team which will also team up with a P-51 Mustang to perform a “Heritage Flight.” The Jersey Jerks and Precision Exotics are also scheduled to make appearances.
Organizers said there's still "much more to come."
The airshow is set for June 11-12, and tickets will go on sale later.