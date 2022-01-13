By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids, they truly do say the darnedest things, don't they?
As the Steelers get ready for their Wild Card date with the Kansas City Chiefs, one Steelers’ son had some concern that the team MVP might not be able to take the field on Sunday night.
"TJ's playing this week?" Cam Heyward asked. "He got hit in the nuts last week, my son watched it and said, 'TJ got hit in the hot dog!'"
Watt only played about half the snaps in Week 16 against the Chiefs as he was dealing with a rib injury.
"He was dealing with a lot," Heyward said. "Hopefully, he's able to go 100-percent."
Watt was not listed on the team’s injury report and as of Thursday morning is expected to play against the Chiefs.