By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man in charge of the Humane Animal Rescue is leaving Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Search Underway For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man In Expected Domestic Dispute
Chief Executive Dan Rossi is planning to take another job, leading the Palm Springs Animal Shelter in California.READ MORE: Families Feeling The Pinch Of Rising Prices As Inflation Reaches Highest Point In Decades
Rossi has been the CEO of Humane Animal Rescue for 12 years.
He led the merger of Animal Rescue League and the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society as well as a $15 million campaign to build a new facility in the East End.MORE NEWS: Federal Judge Overseeing Robert Bowers' Trial To Retire At End Of Month
Gerry Delon, the board president, will serve as the interim executive director as the board searches for a new CEO.