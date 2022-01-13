CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh church is holding a giveaway for coats, backpacks and books on Monday.

In honor of MLK Day, the Historic Church of the Holy Cross is teaming up with the Labor Council, Blessed Be Educators, the Episcopal Lutheran Alliance and firefighters for the giveaway.

The event will be held at 7507 Kelly Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who wants to receive items has to register here. Anyone with issues registering should call 412 242-3209.