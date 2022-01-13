CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Troopers believe the threat is not credible.
Filed Under:High School Threats, Indiana County, Local TV, School Threat

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Indiana County high school student is facing charges after he was reported for threatening violence against other students, authorities said.

READ MORE: Hoping For Trump's Support, Former Hedge Fund CEO Dave McCormick Announces For Pennsylvania's US Senate Seat

State police say the 17-year-old United Junior-Senior High School student allegedly made the threat during Wednesday’s lunch period.

READ MORE: Some Immunocompromised Adults Eligible For 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

The student was interviewed by police and it was determined that he did not have access to firearms, authorities said.

MORE NEWS: Woman Accused Of Shooting Boyfriend During Breakup In Plum

Troopers believe the threat is not credible and charges are pending.