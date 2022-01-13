By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Indiana County high school student is facing charges after he was reported for threatening violence against other students, authorities said.
State police say the 17-year-old United Junior-Senior High School student allegedly made the threat during Wednesday's lunch period.
The student was interviewed by police and it was determined that he did not have access to firearms, authorities said.
Troopers believe the threat is not credible and charges are pending.