PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is an all-star.
The goalie was selected Thursday to play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Jarry will represent the Metropolitan Division in the game on Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is Jarry’s second All-Star game selection.

Forward Jake Guentzel was named the team's "Last Men In" candidate. The final skater for each division will be selected through fan voting. The winners will be announced on Jan. 18.
