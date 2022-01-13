CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt has reportedly found its new offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Frank Cignetti is expected to be hired as the Panthers’ new offensive coordinator. He reports the deal will be finalized in “the near future.” Cignetti currently holds the same position at Boston College.

The Pittsburgh native is set to return to the Steel City after being the Panthers’ offensive coordinator from 2009-10. Cignetti has also spent time coaching in the NFL, most recently with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Back in December, Mark Whipple resigned as Pitt’s offensive coordinator after guiding the offense to new heights. He then took a job at Nebraska.

