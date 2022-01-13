By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time in three months, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back at Steelers practice.
He's still on the reserve/injured list, but the team now has a 21-day window to activate him to the roster.
Smith-Schuster has been out since October. His right arm was hit by the Broncos’ Kareem Jackson in week 5, and he had to undergo shoulder surgery.
While Smith-Schuster is still on the reserve/injured list, the Steelers are getting one man back in time for the wild card matchup against the Chiefs. Receiver James Washington, who missed the season finale against the Ravens, has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Steelers, overwhelmingly the underdogs, take on the Chiefs Sunday night.