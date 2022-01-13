By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pets, treats, and belly rubs are in order for a special Pittsburgh pup!
He and his owners completed their own challenge to walk all of the city’s neighborhoods.
They chronicled their journey on their website “Popular Doodle.”
That website also serves as a resource for those wanting to learn more about the popular mixes with the poodle breed.
Dad, mom, and their Goldendoodle “Chewie” spent all of 2021 exploring each of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods and everything they learned along the way.
You can check out their adventure and learn more at Popular Doodle’s website at this link!