By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is looking into ways to improve accessibility for those with disabilities.
As part of the Americans with Disabilities Act, all governments have to create a self-evaluation and transition plan.
Pittsburgh leaders are currently in the process of that now.
As the process continues, they’re asking for public input.
Anyone can submit their ideas online until February 2.
You can submit your ideas at this link on the city website.