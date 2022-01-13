PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GFS model data has been consistent over the past 30 hours, showing enough snow to expect winter storm watches to be issued sometime on Saturday morning.

At this point, we are continuing to monitor data coming in. I can tell you that the Euro model has jumped on a similar track as the GFS. The Canadian model has really pulled back on snow for our region, pushing the track to the east coast.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

While it doesn’t drive our forecast, another tool I use when it comes to snowfall chances is called analog data.

This basically is a computer that uses past weather to figure out what to expect with any event. Often times it will pick up on busts when model data is all pointing to big totals. Analog data today, that compares the 15 past events closest to this event, is also showing a high likelihood of us seeing several inches of snow.

Today we will see mostly cloudy skies with light rain showers possible this afternoon and evening.

Morning temperatures have remained above freezing and winds are light.

There is a small chance of rain this afternoon.

I have it at 30 percent coverage.

Places like the Laurels and Ridges may see some light snow including light snow accumulations. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

Winds will be light and out of the south.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.