PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's playoff time in Pittsburgh and we all know what that means.
The “Here We Go” fight song from Roger Wood is here!
LISTEN: Here We Go (2021-2022 Version)
It's been updated with some of our new favorites, like Najee Harris because "if you get in his way, he's gonna knock you around."
Serving as a warning to Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs offense with “we got Heyward, Sutton, Haden, Fitzpatrick, Highsmith, Watt, and Edmunds, the other team won’t gain any ground, because the defense is going to bring the Steel Curtain down!”
Our very own Bob Pompeani is excited about the song, as well!

It’s Steelers and Chiefs on Sunday night in primetime in the AFC Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. in Kansas City!