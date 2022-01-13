By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Stowe Township.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the shooting Thursday in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.
First responders found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest and legs. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told police that a fight started inside Aces Tavern and later spilled outside. Police say it appears the victim and a 21-year-old man shot at each other. The 21-year-old is currently detained.
Witnesses told KDKA’s Jessica Guay that they heard more than two dozen gunshots.