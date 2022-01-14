CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh Public Schools, PPS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four more Pittsburgh Public schools are closing because of COVID-19.

Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5 are closing until Jan. 21 because COVID-19 cases have reached the 5% threshold. Activities will be canceled too, including CAPA performances, though auditions on Jan. 15 will be rescheduled.

They’re the latest in a wave of rolling closures hitting the district as it deals with COVID-19 issues like rising cases and staffing shortages. Nearly 30 Pittsburgh Public schools are now closed.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Taking ‘Rolling Closure Approach’ To COVID-19 Staffing Shortages

Two facilities will be closed until Jan. 20 for COVID-19 Mitigation.

  • Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8

Twenty-one facilities are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Jan. 18.

  • Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 (No Grab and Go)
  • Pittsburgh Banksville PreK
  • Pittsburgh Brashear High School
  • Pittsburgh Carrick High School
  • Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Colfax
  • Pittsburgh Carmalt
  • Pittsburgh Conroy
  • Pittsburgh Dilworth
  • Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Liberty
  • Pittsburgh Langley
  • Pittsburgh Linden
  • Pittsburgh Mifflin
  • Pittsburgh Obama 6-12
  • Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
  • Pittsburgh Pioneer
  • Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center (No Grab and Go)
  • Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Sunnyside (No Grab and Go)