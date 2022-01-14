PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four more Pittsburgh Public schools are closing because of COVID-19.
Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5 are closing until Jan. 21 because COVID-19 cases have reached the 5% threshold. Activities will be canceled too, including CAPA performances, though auditions on Jan. 15 will be rescheduled.
They’re the latest in a wave of rolling closures hitting the district as it deals with COVID-19 issues like rising cases and staffing shortages. Nearly 30 Pittsburgh Public schools are now closed.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Taking ‘Rolling Closure Approach’ To COVID-19 Staffing Shortages
Two facilities will be closed until Jan. 20 for COVID-19 Mitigation.
- Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8
- Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8
Twenty-one facilities are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Jan. 18.
- Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 (No Grab and Go)
- Pittsburgh Banksville PreK
- Pittsburgh Brashear High School
- Pittsburgh Carrick High School
- Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center
- Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center
- Pittsburgh Colfax
- Pittsburgh Carmalt
- Pittsburgh Conroy
- Pittsburgh Dilworth
- Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Liberty
- Pittsburgh Langley
- Pittsburgh Linden
- Pittsburgh Mifflin
- Pittsburgh Obama 6-12
- Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
- Pittsburgh Pioneer
- Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center (No Grab and Go)
- Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center
- Pittsburgh Sunnyside (No Grab and Go)