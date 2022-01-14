By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two businesses were ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.
The Health Department shut down Birria Azul in Garfield and Boards & More by Shannon in Crescent Township.
Both were operating a food business without a valid health permit, the department said.
Birria Azul’s Facebook page says it’s a Mexican restaurant. Boards & More by Shannon creates custom charcuterie boards, according to its social media pages.
When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.