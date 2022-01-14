CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded after a body was found in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded Friday to the area of Schenley Drive and West Circuit Road after the body was found.

Authorities say it does not look “immediately suspicious,” but they will wait for the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office to complete its investigation.