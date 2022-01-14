By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded after a body was found in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood.
READ MORE: Police: Father Facing Charges After Toddler Found 'Ice Cold' And Severely Neglected In Fayette County
Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded Friday to the area of Schenley Drive and West Circuit Road after the body was found.
Authorities say it does not look “immediately suspicious,” but they will wait for the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office to complete its investigation.