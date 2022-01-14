PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way!

Today, there will be few flakes but overall the next two days will be mainly dry.

The cold air overtakes the region tonight with lows back in the teens and single-digit wind chills.

Highs for Saturday will only be around 20 degrees.

Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – it’s the law!

Now if you have plans first thing Sunday morning it’ll be cold in the teens once again but it will be dry. This colder air also sets up our region to see all snow Sunday night into Monday.

We will begin to see flakes as the winter storm approaches from the south around 3:00 p.m.

Models are coming into more and more agreement that yes, we are getting snow and it will be heavy with rates around 1″ per hour.

Now, as we know things can change and shift.

The big thing we are watching right now is the area of low pressure to stay more south and east which would shift the 3-5″ range closer to the Pittsburgh region.

As of right now 5″+ is looking to be where we stand. Keep in mind that this is just an estimate right now and it is subject to change and be adjusted.

It’s not too common that we see that much snow in one storm as it only happens once every two years.

Snow wraps up early Monday afternoon but there is no school because of MLK Day so this could be great snow to play in as temperatures Monday will be near 30 so no melting will be happening until possibly Wednesday when we see our next chance of rain and snow.

