By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than just a trip to the AFC Divisional Round is on the line this Sunday at Arrowhead.

CommUnity Good Morning 🌞 The @Steelers have proved once again that anything is possible in @Pittsburgh. Kansas City Mayor @QuintonLucasKC and I thought we could make this weekend's playoff game a little more interesting — Let's go get it! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SKcdrnZ6G4 — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 14, 2022

A barbecue bet has been made between Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“We’re going to make it a little interesting,” Mayor Gainey said in a video. “The mayor of Kansas City and I have said this is how we can make it interesting: if Kansas City wins, I gotta put on a Kansas City jersey and we have to ship Showcase Barbeque to 50 frontline workers in Kansas City.”

So what happens “WHEN” the Steelers win?

“They have to ship some Kansas City barbecue to our frontline workers and put on this beautiful, beautiful black and gold!” Gainey said with confidence.

“We are the city of champions, and we always overcome! That’s why the motto is ‘here we go, Steelers, here we go!”

The Steelers and Chiefs take on one another in the AFC Wild Card Round on Sunday night at 8:15!