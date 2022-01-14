By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is a 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year finalist.
The six finalists were named Friday by the league. Harris is joined by Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, New England's Mac Jones, Dallas' Micah Parsons, Atlanta's Kyle Pitts and Miami's Jaylen Waddle.
The Steelers running back has tallied 1,200 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns this season. He leads all rookies with 1,667 yards from scrimmage. He is second among rookies with 10 scores.
Black and gold fans can help Harris win the award. Click here to vote online or tweet Harris' name with the hashtag "#PepsiROY." Voting closes on Jan. 31.
The Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round this Sunday at 8:15 p.m.