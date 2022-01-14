By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Could payment apps soon be the way of the future on the Pennsylvania Turnpike?READ MORE: Kennywood Looking To Fill More Than 1,000 Positions For 2022 Season
State Senator Marty Flynn has plans to introduce legislation that would allow drivers to pay turnpike tolls with payment apps such as Venmo and PayPal.
Senator Flynn said that the Pennsylvanians he spoke with are frustrated with the current system of fees being collected through the mail.READ MORE: 'Am I Protected?' Vaccine Concern Grows As COVID Cases Climb Amid Omicron Variant
He wants to add the apps as a way to have instant invoices sent to phones for payment.
Flynn said this legislation wouldn’t get rid of any current options, just add another option.MORE NEWS: Police: 28-Year-Old Shot After Bar Fight In Stowe Township