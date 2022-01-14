By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are plenty of events planned this year to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17.

Here’s a look at a few going on in Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania.

REMEMBRANCES & OBSERVANCES:

Steelers/Penguins/Pirates Food Distribution

In partnership with Convoy of Hope

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

–Locations – former Shop ‘N Save in the Hill District, Community Empowerment Association in Homewood and Mazeroski Way at PNC Park

–Free groceries, shoes and socks, and voter registration information.

Register here.

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Monday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.

Spirit Everlasting: A Tribute to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Special Guest: Calesta Day

“It has been said that Dr. King carried one book on his person daily, Howard Thurman’s Jesus and the Disinherited. Through this presentation, Collective members will read portions from Thurman’s classic text that reminds us that “God is on the side of the oppressed,” and highlight the alignment of his teachings with Dr. King’s lesser-known speeches as well as some of his more well-known words.”

–The presentation will premiere at 1 p.m. on the AWAACC’s Facebook and YouTube.

Click here for more information.

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

Monday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

–“King for a Day” program hosted by The Saturday Light Brigade Radio Show

–Mural Artist Trenita Finney from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

–Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash performance at 11:30 a.m.

Click here for more.

23rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program

Presented by the Allegheny County Bar Association

Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.

–Virtual program on Zoom and Facebook

–One of the biggest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in the Pittsburgh area, the annual event commemorates the life of Dr. King and his contributions that led to changes in the law and social justice. During the ceremony, the ACBA will present the 2022 Drum Major for Justice Award to new Pittsburgh Mayor Edward C. Gainey, the city’s first Black Mayor.

If you would like to watch, click here.

Washington County Branch NAACP

Sunday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Celebration on Zoom

“Why the Content of Our Character Still Matters”

Featured Speaker: Lynne Hayes-Freeland

Click here for more.

CLOSINGS:

City of Pittsburgh

City offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day.

HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS (Senior Centers)

Monday, Jan. 17 – CLOSED

Grab & Go Meals will resume regular schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

RECREATION CENTERS

Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17 – CLOSED

AFTER-SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAM

In conjunction with the PPS Schedule, the After-School Feeding Program (CACFP) will not be in operation on Monday, Jan. 17. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

MELLON TENNIS BUBBLE

Monday, Jan. 17 – OPEN

SCHENLEY ICE RINK

Monday, Jan. 17 – OPEN

Regular Schedule: 4-5:30 p.m.

Allegheny County

All Allegheny County offices, including the independently elected offices, as well as the Courts and County Council, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The Hartwood Acres Mansion will be closed, and the schedule for the county’s ski slopes, snow tubing, ice rinks, and golf courses can be found here. Weather and conditions permitting.

Port Authority

Port Authority bus and light rail service will operate on regular weekday schedules on Monday, Jan. 17. Administrative offices and the Downtown Service Center will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

PennDOT

All driver license and photo centers are closed Saturday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Click here for more.