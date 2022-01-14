PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to improve snow removal ahead of a winter storm expected to drop several inches on Sunday.

Gainey and Acting Public Works Director Chris Hornstein held a press conference Friday to talk about how the city is preparing. Several residents complained after the first round of winter weather we saw this month. Many told us their streets went untouched after the snow fell.

The mayor promised to do better this time and better than years past.

“Our focus is on our goal of making sure all roadways in our city are safe and passable in a timely fashion,” Gainey said.

BREAKING: Pgh Mayor Ed Gainey vows to improve snow removal in advance of Sunday's storm. "We will do better." @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MxfsuqRNcc — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 14, 2022

Hornstein said 40 to 70 drivers will be out plowing the streets, and they’re bringing in more manpower to help hand-clear steps, sidewalks and bridges.

Gainey encouraged residents to prepare themselves by driving slowly and keeping proper supplies in their cars.

The city said they do have a few drivers out because of COVID, but they don’t anticipate that having much of an impact on its efforts to keep streets clean.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire forecast area here in Upper Ohio Valley. A winter storm will move into the area on Sunday afternoon and is expected to drop several inches of snow by Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/St8AfuLIAq — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 14, 2022

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire Pittsburgh area from 1 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday. The NWS said 3 to 9 inches of snow is possible. While a shift in low pressure could lead to lower totals, KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours is currently forecasting upwards of 5 inches.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on how crews are preparing ahead of Sunday.