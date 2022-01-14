By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

KANSAS CITY (KDKA) – Against all odds and amid improbable circumstances, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the NFL Playoffs.

They’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 8:15 p.m. at GHEA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card matchup.

How They Got Here

It was an up-and-down season for the Steelers, everything from being out of playoff contention to in the hunt to win the AFC North.

Ultimately, the Steelers finished second in the division, behind the Cincinnati Bengals, with a 9-7-1 record.

The team recorded wins over the Bills, Broncos, Seahawks, Bears, Titans, the Browns twice, and the Ravens twice.

Meanwhile, a tie against the Detroit Lions and losses to the Bengals, Raiders, Packers, Chargers, Vikings, and Chiefs, kept the team from winning the AFC North.

As for the Chiefs, the winners of the AFC West compiled a 12-5 record to finish atop the division.

With the AFC West and AFC North taking one another on this season, the Chiefs split their games against the Steelers’ division, losing to the Bengals and Ravens, but beating the Browns and Steelers.

Their seasons put the Chiefs in 2nd place overall in the AFC and the Steelers sneaking in the final spot, 7th place, and giving them a date in the Wild Card.

Head-To-Head

The Chiefs and Steelers met one time this year in Week 16 and it was not a pretty outing for the Steelers, losing 36-10.

While the score may not sound all that bad, it was the Steelers facing a 23-0 deficit heading into the half that stung the most.

“We didn’t do enough in any three phases [of the game] to give ourselves a chance,” Head Coach Mike Tomlin said following the loss. “On offense, we turned the ball over, we’ve had our struggles on offense but when we take care of the ball we give ourselves a chance.”

He wasn’t wrong.

Ben Roethlisberger threw one interception and Diontae Johnson lost a fumble, giving Kansas City scores on each turnover.

The only bright spot for the Steelers in the Week 16 matchup was rookie running back Najee Harris who ran for 93 yards.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 250 yards and three touchdown passes to give the Chiefs yet another AFC West title.

His main target, with tight end Travis Kelce missing the Week 16 matchup, was wide receiver Byron Pringle, making six catches on seven targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The Difference Makers

Steelers

For the Steelers to make their way out of Arrowhead Stadium with a victory, they’ll need their defense to make a difference, and that all starts with the man who many believe could be the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year: TJ Watt.

This season, Watt put himself into the history books, tying Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5.

“It’s not just myself, it’s so many other people involved, great players, coaches, schemes, and a lot of unselfish guys in the locker room that allow me to make plays,” Watt said after the Steelers’ Week 18 victory over the Ravens when his sack of quarterback Tyler Huntley, giving him 22.5.

Bringing pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and not allowing him to settle into a rhythm will be paramount for the Steelers to successfully upset Kansas City in their home.

On the offensive side of the ball, what was a sensational rookie season for running back Najee Harris needs to continue into the postseason.

Harris actually set a record in the 2021 season with 381 touches without a fumble, passing Barry Sanders’ record set in 1994 with 375.

Opening up a hole on the offensive line, keeping the Steelers’ defense off the field for extended periods of time, and letting Najee run will be a key to success for the Steelers.

Chiefs

It all starts with the man under center who has taken the league by storm since entering full-time in 2018, Patrick Mahomes.

It was yet another big season for the QB, recording 37 touchdowns and recording only 13 interceptions. He’s also been good for two rushing touchdowns this year, which continued his trend of getting two rushing TDs each season.

Mahomes is a threat both in the air and on the ground and for the Chiefs to get back to the Super Bowl, he will once again have to be the catalyst.

While the Steelers can lean on Najee Harris, the Chiefs have a balanced running attack with Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for six and four touchdowns, respectively.

“The guys all played together, which I don’t think you can avoid talking about,” Head Coach Andy Reid said after the team’s shorthanded win over the Steelers. “The way they supported each other when there was a problem, when something didn’t work, everybody just hung together.”

That balanced attack will help the Chiefs in their journey to avenge last year’s Super Bowl loss. Having the league’s 4th best offense and 8th best defense, the Chiefs can put up points and keep other teams off the board.

One Last Ride

As it had all season, speculation swirled that this could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season.

While Roethlisberger didn’t confirm it was his final season, he sure hinted toward it before the team’s final home game against the Cleveland Browns.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees,” he said. “That’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am. But, you know, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is.”

Ben Roethlisberger has been the Steelers quarterback since 2004, winning two Super Bowls, playing in a third, and a career record of 163-81-1.

If this truly is it for Ben, it could represent a motivating factor for the Steelers in this postseason to help Ben go out on top.

Out For Revenge

Last season, the Chiefs found themselves in their second straight Super Bowl, but this time losing to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

This year, the team is looking to make it to its third consecutive Super Bowl and win its second in three years.

While there are no guarantees and the Chiefs have played a lot of football since 2019, having a top-ten offense and defense is one way to get yourself in a position to succeed.

What The KDKA Sports Team Is Saying

Bob Pompeani: The Steelers have the most daunting assignment of any team in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, they’re a whopping 12 ½ point underdog to the team that many believe is the best team in the AFC but this has been the season of strange happenings in the NFL.

The top-seeded Tennessee Titans lost to the Jets and Texans (Almost twice!) and the Steelers!

We saw the Bills lose at Jacksonville (who had the worst record in the NFL) and the Colts miss a golden chance to get into the playoffs by losing to those same Jaguars.

So, while anything is possible, this will be a tall assignment for the Steelers

First and foremost, the Steelers MUST start fast, something they have not done all season.

Pittsburgh has the worst first-half scoring numbers in the league, especially on the road.

The last time they played, Kansas City drove right down the field and took early control, this must change this week.

To me, that starts with winning the possession game.

The Steelers’ last playoff win was in KC (Interestingly a #2 seed just like this year) and they rode Le’Veon Bell into a field possession and defensive game.

They only got 6 field goals, no touchdowns, but still won that game on the road as an underdog. This to me is where they must start with Najee Harris and an offensive line that played better last week.

Conversely, the Steelers must be able to stop the Chiefs run game which is not their primary source of offense, that still is Patrick Mahomes in the passing game, but Andy Reid simply cannot pass up the chance to run the ball down the Steelers throats they way just about every team has done this year.

The Steelers defense allowed 24 runs of 20+ yards this season which is by far the most this season and the most allowed of any team since the 2011 Tampa Bay Bucs allowed 28.

Defensively, the Steelers still are the best sack team in the NFL, recording a fifth straight season over 50 sacks. TJ Watt generated 22.5 (or more)which stands as more than the entire Falcons team.

In those passing downs, they have to do what Tampa did to KC in the Super Bowl last year: get after Mahomes and rattle him a bit…something that gets harder to do by the year.

All in all, the Steelers are playing with house money but they should be highly motivated in that nobody is giving them a chance. Plus, they might continue to ride the emotion of playing hard for Ben Roethlisberger.

I suspect this will be a close game and if it is, the pressure should increase for the Chiefs as the game heads into the latter stages.

BUT – Kansas City has the experience element on their side and that should serve them well.

Josh Taylor: The Steelers’ chances against Kansas City probably seem slim to anyone you might ask, but believe it or not, there is a formula that has helped them win games this season:

An even or plus turnover margin,

The defense holds their opponent to 20 points or fewer.

TJ Watt records at least one sack.

In the games where the Steelers have checked off all three of those items, they are a perfect 8-0.

Now the question is if that criteria is possible for the Steelers against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense and the answer is yes.

Two teams have beaten the Chiefs this season by forcing more turnovers, holding the Chiefs to 20 points or fewer, and getting Mahomes on the ground: the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 (38-20) and the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 (27-3).

It’s also worth mentioning both Buffalo and Tennessee are teams the Steelers beat using said formula.

Mix in the emotional value of Ben Roethlisberger’s potentially final playoff game, and the Steelers’ chances to win seem far more realistic. But Kansas City’s defense has been following something close to the same script in six of their last eight wins, also aided by the league’s fourth-best scoring offense (28.2 points per game).

The Steelers could realistically make this a much closer game than expected, but Kansas City is stronger in all phases of the game, and that will eventually surface.

Rich Walsh: The last time the Steelers were in Kansas City doesn’t give me much hope for Sunday night’s rematch. The Steelers were “smashed” in KC the day after Christmas. Mike Tomlin used that description on Tuesday. The Steelers were outplayed in every facet of that game. One of the few reasons to be optimistic for Sunday night, TJ Watt and Pat Freiermuth are both playing. They both missed the first game on December 26th. Travis Kelce also missed the game but is expected to play Sunday night. The Steelers are huge underdogs, the biggest underdogs on wildcard weekend, in fact. They haven’t been able to score early and that’s a huge problem against the Chiefs. The Steelers haven’t scored a first-quarter touchdown in 6 of the last 7 games. Two ways the Steelers can win this game, They need to jump out to an early lead and they need to put pressure on Pat Mahomes into making mistakes and turning the ball over. If the Steelers pull off the upset it will be a low-scoring game. I don’t think that will happen. I like the Chiefs jump out to an early lead just like last time. The last time the Steelers were in Kansas City doesn’t give me much hope for Sunday night’s rematch.

How To Watch

The game can be watched on NBC on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. and on the Steelers Radio Network on 102.5 WDVE FM.