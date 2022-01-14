By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers, Penguins and Pirates are teaming up to fight hunger in Pittsburgh.

They are sponsoring a distribution event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Free groceries, along with shoes and socks will be given out.

Volunteers will also have information on registering to vote.

The locations will be at the former Shop ‘N Save in the Hill District, the Community Empowerment Association in Homewood and on Mazeroski Way at PNC Park.

It was scheduled for Monday, but because of the incoming storm, it’s been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the MLK Day distribution has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 am – 1 pm. The locations will remain the same. If you have already registered, please check your email for this update. The deadline to register is Sunday, Jan. 16. pic.twitter.com/SMPtcPrQky — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) January 13, 2022

You can drive up or walk-up, but you must register in advance. To do so, click here.