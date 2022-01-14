PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From chicken wings and potato chips to Big Ben t-shirts and black and gold cookies, Pittsburghers spent Friday stocking up on the yinzer essentials. for Sunday’s game.

“I love him for business, I would love for Ben to stay,” said Yinzers in the Burgh owner Jim Coen.

Big Ben means big business and now he’s good for one more ride to the playoffs.

It’s Friday, the Steelers made the playoffs, most people are off work Monday, so who even cares that we might get pummeled with snow? The action’s not happening here on Sunday, but Pittsburghers plan to party.

New merch at Yinzers in the Strip is flying off the racks. The owner says he owes the success of his apparel shop to Ben’s run as QB.

Regulars at the yinzer staple DeLuca’s Diner in the Strip are predicting an upset while waiting for home fries.

“They always come back in the fourth quarter, like they did that Baltimore game. They came back in the fourth quarter. They always start off slow and then they slowly, gradually — it’s like a nail biter. They have you on the edge of your seat,” Steelers fan Donna Smith said.

At Oakmont Bakery, people were lining up to take a big bite of the Roethlisburger, a yellow batter cake with chocolate cake in the middle and Oreo crumbs. There’s also gingerbread Ginger Bens.

The Steelers take on the Chiefs Sunday.