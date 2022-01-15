By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celine Dion has canceled the rest of her “Courage World Tour” across the country, including her planned concert in Pittsburgh.

PPG Paints Arena announced Saturday that the singer canceled her concert for April 20 because she is recovering from health issues.

“Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition,” PPG Paints Arena said.

In total, 16 concerts in the tour have been canceled in the United States and Canada that were originally supposed to run from March to April of this year.

Some of the other concerts canceled were in major cities such as Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Portland.

Dion had repeatedly pushed back the tour dates, first announced in 2019, once in March of 2020 and again in July of 2021.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

The tickets will be refunded to people who bought them, and ticketholders will be getting more information via email.

Her European tour dates have not been impacted and will continue on as scheduled starting in May.

