Clairton, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police launched a shooting investigation in the city of Clairton.

Police say a woman was found shot just before 2:30 this morning on Reed Street.

She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

There is no word on any suspects.

People are asked to contact police if they have any information.