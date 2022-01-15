CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Ward spent his entire playing career with the Steelers from 1998 to 2011.
Filed Under:Football, Hines Ward, Houston Texans, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers legend has interviewed for an NFL head coach opening.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Interim Superintendent Places Friendly Bet With Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent

The Houston Texans announced Saturday that the organization completed an interview with Hines Ward. The Texans fired David Culley this week and have interviewed multiple candidates so far.

READ MORE: Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers

Ward is currently the special assistant to the head coach at Florida Atlantic. The former Steelers wide receiver spent the 2019-20 season as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets.

MORE NEWS: West Virginia Coal Miner Dies After Falling 30 Feet

Ward spent his entire playing career with the Steelers from 1998 to 2011.