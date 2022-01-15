By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Steelers legend has interviewed for an NFL head coach opening.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Interim Superintendent Places Friendly Bet With Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent
The Houston Texans announced Saturday that the organization completed an interview with Hines Ward. The Texans fired David Culley this week and have interviewed multiple candidates so far.
READ MORE: Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers
We completed interviews with Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi for our head coaching position today.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2022
Ward is currently the special assistant to the head coach at Florida Atlantic. The former Steelers wide receiver spent the 2019-20 season as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets.MORE NEWS: West Virginia Coal Miner Dies After Falling 30 Feet
Ward spent his entire playing career with the Steelers from 1998 to 2011.