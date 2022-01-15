By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After months off the field, JuJu Smith-Schuster will make his return in Sunday’s playoff game.
READ MORE: West Virginia Coal Miner Dies After Falling 30 Feet
God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022
“God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected,” he said on Saturday. “I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive.”Winter Storm Warning Issued For Pittsburgh Area Tomorrow Afternoon Through Monday
The announcement comes as little surprise since the wide receiver was spotted at practice on Thursday.
Najee Harris will also play in Sunday’s game.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday
The Steelers play against the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night.