Filed Under:Football, JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After months off the field, JuJu Smith-Schuster will make his return in Sunday’s playoff game.

“God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected,” he said on Saturday. “I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive.”

The announcement comes as little surprise since the wide receiver was spotted at practice on Thursday.

Najee Harris will also play in Sunday’s game.

The Steelers play against the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night.