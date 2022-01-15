By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local fire departments have a reminder for residents as the winter storm system approaches.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Boat Carrying Duck Hunters Capsizes In Creek
The Volunteer Fireman’s Association of Liberty Borough posted on its Facebook page a reminder about shoveling out fire hydrants when it snows. They want people to “adopt” a hydrant this winter season.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region
“If there is a hydrant close to your property and your (sic) physically able to clear the snow around it we ask that you do. Trying to locate a hydrant after roads have been plowed is very difficult! This also takes precious time if we have to clear around it during an emergency,” the post said.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Schools Interim Superintendent Places Friendly Bet With Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent
Click here for the latest forecast.