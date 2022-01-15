By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s more good news for Pittsburgh as the Steelers head into the playoff game this weekend.
#Steelers RB Najee Harris will be removed from the injury/status report with his elbow injury. Previously listed as Questionable, he is expected to play and has no status designation for Sunday night's game vs. the #Chiefs.
Rookie running back Najee Harris is expected to be active for the game, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.
Najee Harris is off the Steelers injury report and is expected to play Sunday Night @KDKA
Harris had previously been listed as Questionable and had been on the injury report.
The running back had sustained an elbow injury in the first quarter of the Baltimore Ravens game last week, where the Steelers pulled off an overtime victory, and, through a series of events that had been considered very unlikely by analysts, secured a spot in the playoffs.
Recently, Harris was named an NFL Rookie of the Year finalist, and his performance this season has even rivaled the records of some experienced NFL players.
The Steelers play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.