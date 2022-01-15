CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s more good news for Pittsburgh as the Steelers head into the playoff game this weekend.

Rookie running back Najee Harris is expected to be active for the game, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

Harris had previously been listed as Questionable and had been on the injury report.

The running back had sustained an elbow injury in the first quarter of the Baltimore Ravens game last week, where the Steelers pulled off an overtime victory, and, through a series of events that had been considered very unlikely by analysts, secured a spot in the playoffs.

Recently, Harris was named an NFL Rookie of the Year finalist, and his performance this season has even rivaled the records of some experienced NFL players.

The Steelers play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.